Arvest Trust Co. N A Boosts Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Arvest Trust Co. N A raised its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 69,216 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,188 shares during the quarter. Arvest Trust Co. N A’s holdings in Walmart were worth $10,307,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 2,130 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 630,112 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $91,171,000 after acquiring an additional 43,262 shares in the last quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 162,948 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $23,577,000 after acquiring an additional 17,736 shares in the last quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC now owns 23,914 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,460,000 after acquiring an additional 1,397 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Walmart by 128.9% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC now owns 10,999 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,591,000 after buying an additional 6,194 shares in the last quarter. 30.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Walmart alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on WMT. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Walmart from $139.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Walmart from $184.00 to $181.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Walmart from $156.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $147.10.

Walmart Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE WMT traded down $11.65 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $120.37. 578,721 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,416,956. Walmart Inc. has a 52-week low of $117.27 and a 52-week high of $160.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The company has a 50-day moving average of $124.50 and a 200-day moving average of $137.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $329.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.52.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The retailer reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($0.18). Walmart had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 19.05%. The firm had revenue of $141.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.69 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 6.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Walmart

In other Walmart news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.61, for a total value of $1,219,421.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,526,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $191,789,387.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In the last three months, insiders sold 29,124 shares of company stock worth $3,904,072. 47.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Walmart

(Get Rating)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.