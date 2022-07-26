Arvest Trust Co. N A Has $1.56 Million Stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Arvest Trust Co. N A lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 13.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,516 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,003 shares during the period. Arvest Trust Co. N A’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $1,563,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter valued at $1,534,890,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 360.3% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,704,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $321,153,000 after buying an additional 1,333,800 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 40,229,601 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,582,073,000 after purchasing an additional 1,146,109 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 88.9% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,017,301 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $380,194,000 after buying an additional 949,615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 73,785,202 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $13,906,299,000 after buying an additional 885,939 shares in the last quarter. 83.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Robert E. Sanchez sold 12,299 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.40, for a total value of $2,083,450.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,252,649.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Robert E. Sanchez sold 12,299 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.40, for a total transaction of $2,083,450.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,252,649.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Hagop H. Kozanian sold 5,904 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.23, for a total value of $1,005,037.92. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 44,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,640,773.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ TXN traded down $1.47 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $161.73. 57,631 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,146,850. The company has a current ratio of 5.54, a quick ratio of 4.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $161.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $169.96. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1-year low of $144.46 and a 1-year high of $202.26. The company has a market cap of $149.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.98.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The semiconductor company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $4.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.73 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 64.89% and a net margin of 43.34%. The business’s revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.87 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 8.71 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 1st will be given a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 29th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.63%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $230.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. DZ Bank downgraded shares of Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on Texas Instruments from $230.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Texas Instruments from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $195.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $182.90.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

