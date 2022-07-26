Arvest Trust Co. N A Has $17.75 Million Stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Arvest Trust Co. N A reduced its holdings in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 91,243 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 2,786 shares during the period. Arvest Trust Co. N A’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $17,754,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Foundry Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 29.5% during the 4th quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 1,259 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. boosted its position in Honeywell International by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 37,444 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $7,807,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 88,607 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $18,476,000 after purchasing an additional 4,295 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,809 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,211,000 after buying an additional 535 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 287,359 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $59,917,000 after acquiring an additional 3,651 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.27% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:HON traded up $0.84 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $182.10. 28,898 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,245,479. Honeywell International Inc. has a one year low of $167.35 and a one year high of $236.86. The company has a market capitalization of $123.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $183.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $188.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The conglomerate reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.05. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.30% and a return on equity of 30.04%. The business had revenue of $8.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.92 EPS. Honeywell International’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.64 EPS for the current year.

In other Honeywell International news, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.52, for a total value of $7,780,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 165,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,098,717.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Cowen set a $205.00 price target on Honeywell International in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $229.00 to $232.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Credit Suisse Group set a $195.00 price objective on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $230.00 to $211.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $215.43.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

