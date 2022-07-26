Arvest Trust Co. N A Has $22.04 Million Stock Holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC)

Arvest Trust Co. N A increased its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 247,470 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,830 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF comprises about 1.2% of Arvest Trust Co. N A’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Arvest Trust Co. N A’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF were worth $22,035,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 29,059,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,764,761,000 after purchasing an additional 2,182,543 shares during the last quarter. First Command Bank raised its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 131.7% during the 1st quarter. First Command Bank now owns 1,676,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,293,000 after buying an additional 953,085 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 33.4% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,151,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,878,000 after buying an additional 789,494 shares during the period. Monolith Advisors purchased a new stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth $31,008,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,852,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,688,000 after buying an additional 316,232 shares during the period.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF stock traded down $0.66 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $77.86. The stock had a trading volume of 402 shares, compared to its average volume of 538,041. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $72.19 and a 12-month high of $95.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $77.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.45.

