Arvest Trust Co. N A Sells 4,619 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Arvest Trust Co. N A cut its holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 153,567 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 4,619 shares during the period. Lowe’s Companies accounts for 1.7% of Arvest Trust Co. N A’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Arvest Trust Co. N A’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $31,049,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Advisors Inc. OK lifted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 1,815 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $469,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 322,243 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $83,293,000 after buying an additional 4,806 shares in the last quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC now owns 1,091 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 41.4% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC now owns 2,280 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $589,000 after buying an additional 668 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 399.7% in the fourth quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management now owns 11,922 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,082,000 after buying an additional 9,536 shares in the last quarter. 75.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Lowe’s Companies to $246.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Gordon Haskett downgraded Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. StockNews.com downgraded Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, May 29th. Guggenheim reduced their price target on Lowe’s Companies to $240.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, MKM Partners began coverage on Lowe’s Companies in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $190.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lowe’s Companies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $239.63.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of LOW traded down $4.48 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $190.32. 41,581 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,887,098. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $170.12 and a 1-year high of $263.31. The company has a market capitalization of $121.64 billion, a PE ratio of 15.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a 50 day moving average of $185.12 and a 200 day moving average of $206.68.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $23.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.72 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.85% and a negative return on equity of 251.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.21 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lowe’s Companies Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 20th will be given a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 19th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. This is a positive change from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.23%.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, lighting, and electrical.

