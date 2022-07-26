Arvest Trust Co. N A Sells 6,259 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Arvest Trust Co. N A decreased its holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 95,323 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 6,259 shares during the period. Union Pacific comprises approximately 1.4% of Arvest Trust Co. N A’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Arvest Trust Co. N A’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $26,043,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rational Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Union Pacific by 127.7% in the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 107 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC purchased a new position in Union Pacific during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Disciplined Investments LLC increased its position in Union Pacific by 49.0% during the 1st quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 149 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spirit of America Management Corp NY purchased a new stake in Union Pacific in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UNP stock traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $217.05. 13,305 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,297,288. Union Pacific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $195.68 and a fifty-two week high of $278.94. The firm has a market cap of $136.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $214.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $236.13.

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.93. The business had revenue of $6.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.11 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 29.23% and a return on equity of 52.00%. The company’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.72 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were given a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 27th. This is an increase from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.46%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on UNP. Bank of America lowered Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $258.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Union Pacific to $261.00 in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Union Pacific from $260.00 to $232.00 in a research report on Friday. Barclays dropped their price target on Union Pacific from $290.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on Union Pacific from $285.00 to $250.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $247.18.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

