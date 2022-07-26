ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) is Titleist Asset Management LTD.’s 8th Largest Position

Titleist Asset Management LTD. increased its stake in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,852 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 616 shares during the period. ASML comprises about 2.6% of Titleist Asset Management LTD.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Titleist Asset Management LTD.’s holdings in ASML were worth $13,260,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ASML. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ASML by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,274,804 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,403,343,000 after purchasing an additional 173,677 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP increased its stake in shares of ASML by 8,388.6% in the fourth quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 149,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $118,943,000 after purchasing an additional 147,640 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in shares of ASML by 121.6% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 267,683 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $213,113,000 after purchasing an additional 146,912 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of ASML by 83.2% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 237,254 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $188,888,000 after purchasing an additional 107,744 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of ASML in the fourth quarter worth about $113,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.91% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Societe Generale reduced their price objective on shares of ASML from €800.00 ($816.33) to €710.00 ($724.49) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of ASML from €475.00 ($484.69) to €525.00 ($535.71) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of ASML from $750.00 to $600.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ASML in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of ASML from €960.00 ($979.59) to €920.00 ($938.78) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $747.91.

Shares of ASML opened at $526.35 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $215.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.99, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.36. ASML Holding has a fifty-two week low of $412.67 and a fifty-two week high of $895.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $509.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $592.93.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 5th will be issued a $1.3991 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. ASML’s payout ratio is 38.13%.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection related systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

