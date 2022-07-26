AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) Receives Buy Rating from Berenberg Bank

AstraZeneca (LON:AZN – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They presently have a £115 ($138.55) price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 4.49% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a £120 ($144.58) target price on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Monday, July 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 6,950 ($83.73) target price on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group set a £110 ($132.53) target price on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 9,800 ($118.07) target price on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of £105.29 ($126.86).

Shares of AZN stock traded up GBX 195.54 ($2.36) on Tuesday, hitting £110.06 ($132.60). 1,187,439 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,243,459. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.06, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.00. AstraZeneca has a one year low of GBX 8,029 ($96.73) and a one year high of £112.90 ($136.02). The company’s fifty day simple moving average is £105.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 9,855.68. The stock has a market capitalization of £170.53 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -187.17.

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of prescription medicines. Its marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, and Xigduo/Xigduo XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tudorza/Eklira/Bretaris for respiratory and immunology; and Andexxa/Ondexxya, Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

