Athenex (ATNX) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Athenex (NASDAQ:ATNX – Get Rating) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, July 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.13) per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Athenex (NASDAQ:ATNX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $29.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.53 million. Athenex had a negative net margin of 176.47% and a negative return on equity of 142.41%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.27) EPS. On average, analysts expect Athenex to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

ATNX stock opened at $0.62 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.92. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.72. Athenex has a 1 year low of $0.41 and a 1 year high of $3.91.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Athenex by 34.1% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,222,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after acquiring an additional 310,539 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Athenex by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 551,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,000 after acquiring an additional 22,819 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new position in shares of Athenex in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.87% of the company’s stock.

Athenex, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of cancer. It operates through three segments: Oncology Innovation Platform, Global Supply Chain Platform, and Commercial Platform. The company's Orascovery product candidates include Oral paclitaxel and encequidar, an oral dosage form, which is in Phase III trial for metastatic breast cancer, as well as various clinical studies in cutaneous angiosarcoma, advanced gastric cancer, and advanced solid malignancies.

