Atos (OTCMKTS:AEXAY) Hits New 12-Month Low at $1.98

Atos SE (OTCMKTS:AEXAY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $1.98 and last traded at $1.98, with a volume of 2316 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.12.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AEXAY. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Atos from €25.00 ($25.51) to €16.00 ($16.33) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 17th. Kepler Capital Markets lowered shares of Atos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Atos from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Societe Generale downgraded Atos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut Atos from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.44.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Atos SE provides digital transformation solutions and services worldwide. It offers cloud, cybersecurity, and computing solutions, as well as end-to-end vertical solutions, data platforms, and infrastructure solutions. The company's solutions include advanced computing; analytics, artificial intelligence, and automation; cloud solutions; customer journey analytics and digital customer experience; advance detection and response, data protection and governance, and trusted digital identities, as well as digital workplace, hybrid cloud, and IoT and OT security; digital consulting; digital workplace; and edge computing and Internet of things.

