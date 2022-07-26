AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Acquired by IFG Advisory LLC

IFG Advisory LLC boosted its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 62,463 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,180 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,476,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. SBK Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. 53.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on T. Cowen cut their target price on shares of AT&T from $27.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of AT&T from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday. Wolfe Research decreased their target price on AT&T from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a “peer perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded AT&T from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, StockNews.com cut AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 11th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, AT&T has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.43.

AT&T Price Performance

Shares of T opened at $18.53 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.72. AT&T Inc. has a one year low of $16.62 and a one year high of $21.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $20.53 and its 200-day moving average is $22.13.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $29.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.48 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.09% and a net margin of 13.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.5 EPS for the current year.

AT&T Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 8th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.99%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.81%.

AT&T Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Further Reading

