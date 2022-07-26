Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) Shares Gap Down to $10.50

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH – Get Rating) (TSE:AUP) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $10.50, but opened at $10.00. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $10.02, with a volume of 88,157 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $33.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $25.60.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of -7.66 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.84.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aurinia Pharmaceuticals

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:AUPH Get Rating ) (TSE:AUP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $21.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.68 million. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 253.66% and a negative return on equity of 43.20%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.40) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Parametrica Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $186,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 12.2% during the second quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 298,048 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,995,000 after purchasing an additional 32,450 shares during the last quarter. HealthInvest Partners AB acquired a new stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $2,312,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $428,000. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $7,204,000. 33.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies to treat various diseases with unmet medical need in the United States and internationally. The company offers LUPKYNIS for the treatment of adult patients with active lupus nephritis.

