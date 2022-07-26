Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. Sells 444 Shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 10,271 shares of the company’s stock after selling 444 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $1,018,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Shore Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 135.5% in the first quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 259 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC bought a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 760.4% in the first quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 413 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.56% of the company’s stock.

Raytheon Technologies stock opened at $94.57 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $93.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $95.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $140.65 billion, a PE ratio of 33.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 12-month low of $79.00 and a 12-month high of $106.02.

Raytheon Technologies ( NYSE:RTX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $15.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.83 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 6.47% and a return on equity of 9.24%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.85%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on RTX shares. Argus upped their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $100.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research report on Friday, April 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Raytheon Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $111.91.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

