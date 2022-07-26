AutoNation (NYSE:AN) Given New $159.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

AutoNation (NYSE:AN – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Wells Fargo & Company to $159.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Guggenheim lifted their price target on AutoNation from $205.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday. StockNews.com upgraded AutoNation from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on AutoNation from $107.00 to $104.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Truist Financial upgraded AutoNation from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on AutoNation from $150.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $152.29.

AutoNation Stock Performance

AN opened at $114.06 on Friday. AutoNation has a 12-month low of $96.56 and a 12-month high of $133.48. The stock has a market cap of $7.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.91, a PEG ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50 day moving average of $115.64 and a 200-day moving average of $112.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52.

Insider Buying and Selling

AutoNation ( NYSE:AN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported $6.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.22 by $0.26. AutoNation had a return on equity of 62.96% and a net margin of 5.59%. The company had revenue of $6.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.97 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.83 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that AutoNation will post 23.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 1,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.56, for a total transaction of $155,522.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,744,229 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,054,204,248.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other AutoNation news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 98,290 shares of AutoNation stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.68, for a total transaction of $12,353,087.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,072,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,140,208,423.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 1,290 shares of AutoNation stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.56, for a total value of $155,522.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,744,229 shares in the company, valued at $1,054,204,248.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 596,168 shares of company stock worth $69,608,835 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AutoNation

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in shares of AutoNation by 745.6% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 769,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,950,000 after buying an additional 678,780 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of AutoNation by 73.8% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,166,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,345,000 after buying an additional 495,490 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of AutoNation by 97.2% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 617,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,138,000 after buying an additional 304,243 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of AutoNation during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,409,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of AutoNation by 229.4% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 425,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,323,000 after buying an additional 296,008 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.44% of the company’s stock.

AutoNation Company Profile

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

