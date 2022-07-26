Autumn Glory Partners LLC Boosts Holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU)

Autumn Glory Partners LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU – Get Rating) by 22.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,595 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 661 shares during the period. Autumn Glory Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF were worth $582,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 4.8% during the first quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF during the fourth quarter worth $122,000. HB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF during the fourth quarter worth $671,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 387.0% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 2,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VPU traded up $0.55 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $153.79. 9,008 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 319,256. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $153.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $153.98. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a twelve month low of $138.60 and a twelve month high of $167.48.

Vanguard Utilities ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

