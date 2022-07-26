Autumn Glory Partners LLC Grows Stake in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY)

Autumn Glory Partners LLC increased its position in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY – Get Rating) by 44.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 140,197 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,027 shares during the quarter. Autumn Glory Partners LLC’s holdings in Annaly Capital Management were worth $987,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NLY. TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new position in shares of Annaly Capital Management in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in Annaly Capital Management during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Hardy Reed LLC bought a new position in Annaly Capital Management during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in Annaly Capital Management during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Annaly Capital Management during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.79% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on Annaly Capital Management from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Annaly Capital Management in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Annaly Capital Management to $6.50 in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Annaly Capital Management from $6.50 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Annaly Capital Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $6.25 to $6.75 in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Annaly Capital Management currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.04.

Annaly Capital Management Price Performance

Shares of NLY stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $6.42. The stock had a trading volume of 1,004,279 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,437,364. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a one year low of $5.45 and a one year high of $8.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.72, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.12.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.03. Annaly Capital Management had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 141.90%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.29 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Annaly Capital Management Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.71%. Annaly Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio is 50.57%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO David L. Finkelstein purchased 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.56 per share, for a total transaction of $1,112,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,669,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,279,712.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Annaly Capital Management Profile

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, engages in mortgage finance and corporate middle market lending. The company invests in agency mortgage-backed securities, mortgage servicing rights, Agency commercial mortgage-backed securities, non-Agency residential mortgage assets, residential mortgage loans, credit risk transfer securities, corporate debts, and other commercial real estate investments.

