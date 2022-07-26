Autumn Glory Partners LLC Has $2.66 Million Position in Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC)

Autumn Glory Partners LLC boosted its position in Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC – Get Rating) by 100.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,342 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,171 shares during the period. Graham accounts for about 1.5% of Autumn Glory Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Autumn Glory Partners LLC owned about 0.09% of Graham worth $2,656,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Graham by 29.7% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 96 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Graham in the fourth quarter valued at about $60,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Graham in the fourth quarter valued at about $63,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Graham in the fourth quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Graham by 31.5% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.51% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Graham in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Graham Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of Graham stock traded up $4.18 on Tuesday, hitting $581.50. 64 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,133. Graham Holdings has a one year low of $533.77 and a one year high of $675.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The company has a fifty day moving average of $579.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $592.62. The company has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.62 and a beta of 1.04.

Graham (NYSE:GHC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $12.76 EPS for the quarter. Graham had a return on equity of 6.18% and a net margin of 9.89%. The company had revenue of $914.72 million for the quarter.

Graham Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 19th will be issued a $1.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 18th. This represents a $6.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. Graham’s payout ratio is currently 9.37%.

Graham Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Graham Holdings Company, through its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified education and media company worldwide. It provides test preparation services and materials; data science and training services; professional training and exam preparation for professional certifications and licensures; and non-academic operations support services to the Purdue University Global.

Further Reading

