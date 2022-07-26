Autumn Glory Partners LLC Has $470,000 Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Autumn Glory Partners LLC cut its position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 39.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,899 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 1,248 shares during the quarter. Autumn Glory Partners LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $470,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Meridian Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in McDonald’s by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,202 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,663,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in McDonald’s by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 304,618 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $81,659,000 after purchasing an additional 13,462 shares during the period. Marshall Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in McDonald’s by 201.7% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC now owns 6,012 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,612,000 after purchasing an additional 4,019 shares during the period. Howard Financial Services LTD. bought a new stake in McDonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at $245,000. Finally, Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. boosted its holdings in McDonald’s by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. now owns 7,483 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,006,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the period. 68.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $295.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $287.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $265.00 to $263.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $300.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $270.00 to $273.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, McDonald’s has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $280.25.

Insider Activity

McDonald’s Stock Performance

In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 5,892 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.23, for a total transaction of $1,468,463.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,040,446.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

MCD traded up $6.48 on Tuesday, reaching $256.86. The company had a trading volume of 114,160 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,127,592. McDonald’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $217.68 and a fifty-two week high of $271.15. The stock has a market cap of $189.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.55. The company’s fifty day moving average is $246.35 and its 200 day moving average is $247.60.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The fast-food giant reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.08. McDonald’s had a net margin of 29.93% and a negative return on equity of 131.20%. The company had revenue of $5.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.37 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.78 EPS for the current year.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 6th were paid a dividend of $1.38 per share. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 3rd. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is currently 58.29%.

About McDonald’s

(Get Rating)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

Featured Stories

