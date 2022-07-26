Autumn Glory Partners LLC Has $792,000 Stock Holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Autumn Glory Partners LLC cut its position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 43.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,315 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,298 shares during the period. Autumn Glory Partners LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $792,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TXN. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter worth about $1,534,890,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 360.3% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,704,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $321,153,000 after buying an additional 1,333,800 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 40,229,601 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,582,073,000 after buying an additional 1,146,109 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 88.9% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,017,301 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $380,194,000 after buying an additional 949,615 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 73,785,202 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $13,906,299,000 after buying an additional 885,939 shares during the period. 83.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TXN stock traded down $1.40 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $161.80. 111,605 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,146,850. The company has a 50-day moving average of $161.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $169.96. The company has a market capitalization of $149.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.98. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a twelve month low of $144.46 and a twelve month high of $202.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 5.54 and a quick ratio of 4.73.

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The semiconductor company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $4.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.73 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 43.34% and a return on equity of 64.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.87 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 8.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 1st will be given a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 29th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.63%.

In other Texas Instruments news, Director Robert E. Sanchez sold 12,299 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.40, for a total value of $2,083,450.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,252,649.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Texas Instruments news, Director Robert E. Sanchez sold 12,299 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.40, for a total value of $2,083,450.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,252,649.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Hagop H. Kozanian sold 5,904 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.23, for a total transaction of $1,005,037.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 44,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,640,773.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

TXN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $195.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $187.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $230.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Texas Instruments has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $182.90.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

