Autumn Glory Partners LLC Invests $1.27 Million in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Autumn Glory Partners LLC bought a new stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 2,793 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,273,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Adobe by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,526,571 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $21,279,818,000 after purchasing an additional 1,212,093 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,551,566 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $11,086,911,000 after buying an additional 643,656 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Adobe by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,597,416 shares of the software company’s stock worth $4,863,475,000 after acquiring an additional 211,062 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in Adobe by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,739,460 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,821,679,000 after acquiring an additional 304,991 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Adobe by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,269,102 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,987,897,000 after purchasing an additional 427,550 shares in the last quarter. 82.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ADBE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Adobe from $600.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Adobe from $450.00 to $415.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Adobe from $455.00 to $425.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Adobe from $530.00 to $445.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Adobe in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $570.00 price target on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $489.31.

Adobe Stock Down 2.7 %

ADBE traded down $10.42 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $381.54. 46,512 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,172,795. The firm has a market cap of $178.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.11. Adobe Inc. has a 12-month low of $338.00 and a 12-month high of $699.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $392.00 and a 200 day moving average of $433.51.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 16th. The software company reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.05. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.70% and a net margin of 29.29%. The business had revenue of $4.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.34 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.56 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 10.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Adobe

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

