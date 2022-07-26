Autumn Glory Partners LLC Reduces Stock Position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Autumn Glory Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 26.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,028 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,075 shares during the quarter. Autumn Glory Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $644,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LexAurum Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 4,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $918,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the period. Evolution Advisers Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. now owns 27,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,784,000 after purchasing an additional 1,636 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 8,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,858,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares during the period. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 94.8% in the 1st quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 1,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares during the period. Finally, Sandy Cove Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC now owns 36,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,772,000 after purchasing an additional 4,380 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.9 %

NYSEARCA VB traded down $1.72 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $185.66. 1,720 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 990,457. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $169.62 and a 52-week high of $241.06. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $184.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $198.61.

