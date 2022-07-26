Autumn Glory Partners LLC Sells 2,321 Shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

Autumn Glory Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating) by 21.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,639 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 2,321 shares during the period. Autumn Glory Partners LLC’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $1,134,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LTS One Management LP bought a new stake in International Flavors & Fragrances in the 4th quarter valued at about $790,913,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 24.4% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,173,967 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $628,809,000 after buying an additional 818,364 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 563.8% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 868,631 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $130,857,000 after acquiring an additional 737,780 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 244.9% in the 4th quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 783,368 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $118,015,000 after acquiring an additional 556,208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,198,319 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,892,226,000 after purchasing an additional 442,777 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.67% of the company’s stock.

Get International Flavors & Fragrances alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

IFF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $169.00 to $161.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $165.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. StockNews.com upgraded International Flavors & Fragrances from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on International Flavors & Fragrances in a research note on Monday, June 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $145.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.92.

International Flavors & Fragrances Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE:IFF traded down $2.18 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $120.88. The stock had a trading volume of 48,022 shares, compared to its average volume of 912,348. The stock has a market cap of $30.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.86. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 52 week low of $105.38 and a 52 week high of $157.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $122.22 and its 200 day moving average is $127.01.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $3.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.09 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a return on equity of 6.89% and a net margin of 4.48%. The firm’s revenue was up 30.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.60 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 5.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

International Flavors & Fragrances Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Investors of record on Friday, June 24th were paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 23rd. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio is presently 144.95%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider De Villeplee Christoph Fauchon sold 629 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.59, for a total transaction of $83,399.11. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,084,586.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

International Flavors & Fragrances Company Profile

(Get Rating)

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions segments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IFF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.