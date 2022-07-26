Autumn Glory Partners LLC Sells 8,599 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Autumn Glory Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 27.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,203 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,599 shares during the period. Autumn Glory Partners LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $1,376,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Coca-Cola by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 6,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 934 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 5.3% during the first quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 25,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,570,000 after acquiring an additional 1,277 shares in the last quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 1.2% in the first quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 14,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $893,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 2.7% in the first quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 54,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,397,000 after purchasing an additional 1,414 shares during the period. Finally, Dearborn Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 0.6% in the first quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 115,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,139,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares during the period. 68.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 143,924 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.78, for a total transaction of $9,323,396.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 121,178 shares in the company, valued at $7,849,910.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Coca-Cola Trading Up 1.6 %

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. DZ Bank cut shares of Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com raised Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Guggenheim increased their target price on Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Cowen increased their target price on Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.06.

Shares of Coca-Cola stock traded up $0.99 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $63.18. 513,693 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,833,387. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1 year low of $52.28 and a 1 year high of $67.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $62.37 and its 200 day moving average is $62.24. The firm has a market cap of $273.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.55.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.06. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 25.69% and a return on equity of 41.84%. The business had revenue of $10.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.83 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. Coca-Cola’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Coca-Cola Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.95%.

About Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

