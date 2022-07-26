Avangrid (NYSE:AGR) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

Avangrid (NYSE:AGR – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.20-2.38 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.23.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AGR. Siebert Williams Shank began coverage on shares of Avangrid in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. They set a buy rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp downgraded shares of Avangrid from a sector weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, June 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Avangrid in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Avangrid from $51.00 to $48.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Avangrid has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $47.00.

Shares of Avangrid stock traded up $0.81 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $46.44. The stock had a trading volume of 745,633 shares, compared to its average volume of 718,101. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $46.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.93. Avangrid has a 12-month low of $42.20 and a 12-month high of $55.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $17.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.34.

Avangrid ( NYSE:AGR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The utilities provider reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. Avangrid had a net margin of 11.45% and a return on equity of 4.40%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.14 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Avangrid will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.79%. Avangrid’s payout ratio is currently 82.24%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Avangrid in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Avangrid by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,845 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 505 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in Avangrid by 282.5% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,175 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 2,345 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new position in Avangrid in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Avangrid in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

Avangrid, Inc, an energy services holding company, engages in the regulated energy transmission and distribution, and renewable energy generation businesses in the United States. The company operates through Networks and Renewables segments. It is involved in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity; and distribution, transportation, and sale of natural gas.

