Avery Dennison (AVY) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY – Get Rating) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, July 27th. Analysts expect Avery Dennison to post earnings of $2.39 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.22. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 40.50% and a net margin of 8.37%. The company had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.40 earnings per share. Avery Dennison’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Avery Dennison to post $10 EPS for the current fiscal year and $11 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Avery Dennison alerts:

Avery Dennison Stock Performance

Shares of AVY stock opened at $174.78 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The business has a 50 day moving average of $167.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $175.75. Avery Dennison has a 52 week low of $151.62 and a 52 week high of $229.24. The company has a market cap of $14.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.02, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.93.

Avery Dennison Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were paid a $0.75 dividend. This is an increase from Avery Dennison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 31st. Avery Dennison’s payout ratio is presently 34.36%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group cut their price target on Avery Dennison from $195.00 to $180.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Avery Dennison in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Loop Capital cut their price target on Avery Dennison from $209.00 to $202.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Avery Dennison from $195.00 to $188.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Avery Dennison from $255.00 to $247.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $208.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Avery Dennison

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVY. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Avery Dennison by 48.0% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,748,006 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $304,099,000 after purchasing an additional 566,938 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Avery Dennison in the first quarter valued at $25,665,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 426.6% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 174,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,323,000 after buying an additional 141,200 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 26.0% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 533,521 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $92,817,000 after buying an additional 110,183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 9.5% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 514,749 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $89,551,000 after buying an additional 44,764 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.83% of the company’s stock.

About Avery Dennison

(Get Rating)

Avery Dennison Corporation manufactures and markets pressure-sensitive materials and products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands, as well as durable cast and reflective films.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Avery Dennison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avery Dennison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.