Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) Updates Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.00- for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.99. The company issued revenue guidance of $215.00M-, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $209.86 million. Axcelis Technologies also updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley decreased their target price on Axcelis Technologies from $98.00 to $80.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. StockNews.com lowered Axcelis Technologies from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Axcelis Technologies currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $75.75.

Get Axcelis Technologies alerts:

Axcelis Technologies Trading Up 0.5 %

ACLS opened at $63.98 on Tuesday. Axcelis Technologies has a one year low of $34.90 and a one year high of $83.74. The company has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.63 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a current ratio of 4.40. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.95.

Institutional Trading of Axcelis Technologies

Axcelis Technologies ( NASDAQ:ACLS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $203.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $193.12 million. Axcelis Technologies had a return on equity of 23.53% and a net margin of 16.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 53.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Axcelis Technologies will post 4.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $494,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,278,000. Lido Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $423,000. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its holdings in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 31.5% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 12,099 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $913,000 after buying an additional 2,899 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $264,000. 83.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Axcelis Technologies

(Get Rating)

Axcelis Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company offers high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Axcelis Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axcelis Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.