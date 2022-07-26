Axie Infinity Hits Market Capitalization of $1.24 Billion (AXS)

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 6.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on July 26th. One Axie Infinity coin can now be bought for $14.92 or 0.00070944 BTC on popular exchanges. Axie Infinity has a total market cap of $1.24 billion and $152.02 million worth of Axie Infinity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Axie Infinity has traded down 13.3% against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004749 BTC.
- BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21,037.43 or 1.00033563 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.
- Mammoth (MMT) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00006172 BTC.
- Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004755 BTC.
- DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.
- DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.
- Polygon (MATIC) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00003569 BTC.
- THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.
About Axie Infinity
AXS is a coin. Its launch date was October 27th, 2020. Axie Infinity’s total supply is 270,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 82,796,519 coins. Axie Infinity’s official message board is axieinfinity.medium.com. Axie Infinity’s official website is axieinfinity.com. Axie Infinity’s official Twitter account is @AxieInfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Axie Infinity Coin Trading
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axie Infinity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Axie Infinity should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Axie Infinity using one of the exchanges listed above.
Receive News & Updates for Axie Infinity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Axie Infinity and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.