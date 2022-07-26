Axiom European Financial Debt Limited (LON:AXI) Declares Dividend of GBX 1.50

Axiom European Financial Debt Limited (LON:AXI – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Monday, July 25th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 4th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.50 ($0.02) per share on Friday, August 26th. This represents a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 4th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Axiom European Financial Debt Stock Up 2.9 %

AXI opened at GBX 81.81 ($0.99) on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of £75.14 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 496.88. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 87.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 91.55. Axiom European Financial Debt has a twelve month low of GBX 77.12 ($0.93) and a twelve month high of GBX 100.67 ($1.21).

