Ballantyne Strong (NYSE:BTN) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ballantyne Strong (NYSE:BTN – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Sunday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

NYSE:BTN opened at $2.71 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Ballantyne Strong has a 52 week low of $2.23 and a 52 week high of $4.19. The company has a market cap of $52.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.35 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.64.

Ballantyne Strong (NYSE:BTN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter. Ballantyne Strong had a return on equity of 9.99% and a net margin of 16.49%. The company had revenue of $10.03 million during the quarter.

Ballantyne Strong, Inc operates in the entertainment industry worldwide. The company manufactures and distributes projection screens and customized screen support systems directly, as well as through third-party distributors and integrators. It also distributes other products and provides technical support services to the cinema exhibition industry, theme parks, schools, museums, and other entertainment-related markets.

