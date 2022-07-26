bAlpha (BALPHA) Reaches Market Cap of $168,496.81

bAlpha (BALPHA) traded up 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on July 26th. bAlpha has a market capitalization of $168,496.81 and $52.00 worth of bAlpha was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, bAlpha has traded down 11.4% against the U.S. dollar. One bAlpha coin can now be purchased for about $9.36 or 0.00044130 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004719 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $21,212.17 or 1.00001233 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00006118 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004714 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00003660 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002410 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.95 or 0.00127059 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.31 or 0.00029729 BTC.

Magic Internet Money (MIM) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004713 BTC.

About bAlpha

bAlpha (CRYPTO:BALPHA) is a coin. It launched on March 4th, 2021. bAlpha’s total supply is 18,000 coins. bAlpha’s official Twitter account is @bigdataprotocol.

bAlpha Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Big Data Protocol is a DeFi protocol and data marketplace to source commercially valuable data from professional data providers, tokenize *_it, and make it *_liquid. bALPHA unlocks access to the first collection of datasets. The datasets' descriptions and sample data are in the Data Room. bALPHA is the first data token of Big Data Protocol, and can be redeemed for access to the bALPHA collection. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as bAlpha directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade bAlpha should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase bAlpha using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

