Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Shares Purchased by Prospera Financial Services Inc

Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 144,429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 533 shares during the quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $5,954,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BAC. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Bank of America during the first quarter worth $26,000. Corbenic Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Bank of America by 201.9% in the first quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Bivin & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. 70.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Bank of America from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $58.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Bank of America in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $47.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.66.

Bank of America Stock Down 0.8 %

NYSE:BAC traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $33.46. The stock had a trading volume of 296,989 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,692,344. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.29. The company has a market capitalization of $269.58 billion, a PE ratio of 10.54, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.41. Bank of America Co. has a twelve month low of $29.67 and a twelve month high of $50.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.02). Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.51% and a net margin of 28.89%. The company had revenue of $22.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.28 EPS for the current year.

Bank of America Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. This is a boost from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. Bank of America’s payout ratio is presently 26.25%.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

Featured Stories

