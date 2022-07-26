Banque Pictet & Cie SA Buys 3,789 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA increased its stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,483 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,789 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $7,708,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AMAT. Lincoln National Corp grew its position in Applied Materials by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 4,786 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $753,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc bought a new position in Applied Materials during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $332,000. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in Applied Materials by 44.1% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 57,285 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,014,000 after acquiring an additional 17,534 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Applied Materials by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,268 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $514,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Financial Group LLC grew its position in Applied Materials by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC now owns 11,575 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,821,000 after acquiring an additional 642 shares during the last quarter. 77.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Applied Materials Price Performance

AMAT stock opened at $101.00 on Tuesday. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 12 month low of $82.67 and a 12 month high of $167.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $100.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $119.20. The stock has a market cap of $87.86 billion, a PE ratio of 13.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.50.

Applied Materials Dividend Announcement

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by ($0.04). Applied Materials had a return on equity of 57.17% and a net margin of 27.20%. The firm had revenue of $6.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.63 earnings per share. Applied Materials’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 24th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is currently 13.87%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on AMAT shares. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $125.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Applied Materials from $135.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Applied Materials from $174.00 to $158.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $180.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $185.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 20th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.04.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Applied Materials news, SVP Teri A. Little sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.30, for a total transaction of $1,294,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 93,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,040,484.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

