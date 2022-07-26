Banque Pictet & Cie SA Buys 71,780 Shares of Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA raised its stake in shares of Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Rating) by 58.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 193,861 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 71,780 shares during the quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA owned 0.20% of Natera worth $7,886,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Natera by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 6,090 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Natera by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 678,499 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $63,365,000 after acquiring an additional 17,976 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in Natera by 395.5% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 343,543 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $32,084,000 after acquiring an additional 274,205 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group bought a new stake in Natera in the fourth quarter valued at about $606,000. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC increased its stake in Natera by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 3,420 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.24% of the company’s stock.

Natera Price Performance

Shares of NTRA stock opened at $45.24 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.24, a quick ratio of 4.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Natera, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.10 and a 12 month high of $129.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $38.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.44.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Natera ( NASDAQ:NTRA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The medical research company reported ($1.45) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.50) by $0.05. Natera had a negative net margin of 81.90% and a negative return on equity of 96.99%. The business had revenue of $194.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $176.61 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.74) earnings per share. Natera’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Natera, Inc. will post -5.78 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NTRA. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Natera from $110.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Natera from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. StockNews.com raised Natera to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 9th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Natera from $100.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on Natera in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $92.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at Natera

In related news, Chairman Matthew Rabinowitz purchased 219,820 shares of Natera stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $28.74 per share, for a total transaction of $6,317,626.80. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 420,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,070,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Chairman Matthew Rabinowitz bought 219,820 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $28.74 per share, with a total value of $6,317,626.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now owns 420,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,070,800. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 1,652 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.76, for a total value of $59,075.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 64,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,316,425.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 13,966 shares of company stock worth $550,755. Insiders own 10.27% of the company’s stock.

Natera Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. It offers Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus with a blood draw from the mother, as well as twin pregnancies for zygosity; Vistara, a single-gene mutations screening test to identify single-gene disorder; Horizon carrier screening to determine carrier status for various genetic diseases; and Spectrum to identify chromosomal anomalies or inherited genetic conditions during an in vitro fertilization cycle.

Featured Articles

