Banque Pictet & Cie SA Cuts Stock Position in Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA cut its holdings in Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 157,692 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,448 shares during the quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA owned 0.62% of Castle Biosciences worth $7,074,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Castle Biosciences by 16.0% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,739,000 after buying an additional 5,337 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Castle Biosciences during the first quarter worth $291,000. First Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Castle Biosciences by 21.7% during the first quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 4,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares during the last quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Castle Biosciences during the first quarter worth $334,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in shares of Castle Biosciences by 9.7% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 7,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. 84.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CSTL. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Castle Biosciences from $80.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Castle Biosciences from $94.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Castle Biosciences from $50.00 to $44.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.57.

Shares of Castle Biosciences stock opened at $25.83 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.02. Castle Biosciences, Inc. has a one year low of $15.58 and a one year high of $78.58.

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.80) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by ($0.13). Castle Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 11.53% and a negative net margin of 52.62%. The firm had revenue of $26.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.13 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.17) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Castle Biosciences, Inc. will post -3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Castle Biosciences, Inc, a commercial-stage diagnostics company, focuses to provide diagnostic and prognostic testing services for dermatological cancers. Its lead product is DecisionDx-Melanoma, a multi-gene expression profile (GEP) test to identify the risk of metastasis for patients diagnosed with invasive cutaneous melanoma.

