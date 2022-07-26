Banque Pictet & Cie SA Grows Holdings in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA lifted its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) by 14.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 49,212 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,187 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $12,334,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new stake in HCA Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in HCA Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in HCA Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in HCA Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, PYA Waltman Capital LLC acquired a new stake in HCA Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. 67.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on HCA. StockNews.com downgraded shares of HCA Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $310.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Raymond James reduced their target price on HCA Healthcare from $245.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Cowen reduced their target price on HCA Healthcare to $238.00 in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $237.59.

Insider Activity

HCA Healthcare Stock Performance

In other news, Director Andrea B. Smith bought 1,160 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $213.63 per share, with a total value of $247,810.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,239 shares in the company, valued at $478,317.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, Director Andrea B. Smith bought 1,160 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $213.63 per share, with a total value of $247,810.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,239 shares in the company, valued at $478,317.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Jennifer Berres sold 2,358 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.87, for a total value of $516,095.46. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,392 shares in the company, valued at $2,493,367.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 91,370 shares of company stock valued at $19,373,375. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

HCA stock opened at $198.63 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.46, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.55, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.65. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 1 year low of $164.47 and a 1 year high of $279.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $188.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $225.46.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The company reported $4.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.78 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $14.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.73 billion. HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 833.68% and a net margin of 10.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.37 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 16.42 EPS for the current year.

HCA Healthcare Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.77%.

HCA Healthcare Profile

(Get Rating)

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services company in the United States. The company operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

Recommended Stories

