Banque Pictet & Cie SA Has $7.21 Million Stock Holdings in Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA cut its holdings in Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD – Get Rating) by 29.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,752 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 9,107 shares during the quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in Abiomed were worth $7,205,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Abiomed in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in Abiomed during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new position in Abiomed during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in Abiomed by 72.9% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 102 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Abiomed by 5,350.0% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 109 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.03% of the company’s stock.

Abiomed Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of ABMD opened at $280.44 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.74 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $255.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $283.89. Abiomed, Inc. has a 12 month low of $219.85 and a 12 month high of $379.30.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Abiomed ( NASDAQ:ABMD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $269.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $267.67 million. Abiomed had a net margin of 13.23% and a return on equity of 14.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.24 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Abiomed, Inc. will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com cut Abiomed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Abiomed from $410.00 to $355.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Abiomed from $275.00 to $235.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Abiomed in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $330.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $311.25.

Insider Buying and Selling at Abiomed

In other Abiomed news, Director Martin P. Sutter sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.01, for a total value of $516,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 128,390 shares in the company, valued at $33,125,903.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Abiomed Company Profile

Abiomed, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It also provides a continuum of care to heart failure patients. The company offers Impella 2.5, a percutaneous micro heart pump with integrated motor and sensors; and Impella CP, a device for use by interventional cardiologists to support patients in the cath lab, as well as by cardiac surgeons in the heart surgery suite.

