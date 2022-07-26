Banque Pictet & Cie SA Has $7.84 Million Stock Holdings in Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA raised its holdings in Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH – Get Rating) by 13.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 118,314 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,124 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in Guardant Health were worth $7,837,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in Guardant Health by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 7,927,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $792,929,000 after buying an additional 2,640,910 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of Guardant Health by 38.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,971,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,198,000 after acquiring an additional 818,309 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Guardant Health by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,251,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,141,000 after buying an additional 28,988 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Guardant Health by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,238,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,888,000 after acquiring an additional 107,528 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Guardant Health by 56.2% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,005,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,530,000 after acquiring an additional 361,498 shares in the last quarter. 93.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on GH shares. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Guardant Health from $120.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Piper Sandler began coverage on Guardant Health in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $131.73.

Guardant Health Stock Performance

Shares of Guardant Health stock opened at $49.53 on Tuesday. Guardant Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.65 and a 1-year high of $133.82. The company has a current ratio of 4.87, a quick ratio of 4.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.42.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($1.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.23) by $0.02. Guardant Health had a negative return on equity of 62.68% and a negative net margin of 107.20%. The business had revenue of $96.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.71 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.06) EPS. Guardant Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Guardant Health, Inc. will post -4.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Guardant Health Company Profile

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company offers Guardant360, Guardant360 LDT, Guardant360 CDx, and GuardantOMNI liquid biopsy-based tests for advanced stage cancer; and GuardantINFORM, an in-silico research platform that comprise a clinical-genomic liquid biopsy dataset of advanced cancer patients.

