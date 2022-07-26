Banque Pictet & Cie SA Has $8.39 Million Stock Holdings in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA lowered its stake in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 340,879 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,904 shares during the quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA owned approximately 0.05% of Pinterest worth $8,389,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TFC Financial Management lifted its position in shares of Pinterest by 23.5% in the 4th quarter. TFC Financial Management now owns 2,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Argent Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Pinterest by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 18,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $680,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 8,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Pinterest by 4.3% during the first quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Koss Olinger Consulting LLC lifted its stake in Pinterest by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 7,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.76% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Todd R. Morgenfeld sold 55,241 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.12, for a total transaction of $1,111,448.92. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 641,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,897,423. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Naveen Gavini sold 5,491 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $109,820.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 529,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,591,020. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Todd R. Morgenfeld sold 55,241 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.12, for a total transaction of $1,111,448.92. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 641,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,897,423. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 493,378 shares of company stock worth $8,826,687. 7.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PINS opened at $18.06 on Tuesday. Pinterest, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.14 and a 1-year high of $77.29. The business has a 50 day moving average of $19.66 and a 200-day moving average of $23.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.63, a P/E/G ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 1.21.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $574.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $568.27 million. Pinterest had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 12.48%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.02) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.24 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Pinterest from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Atlantic Securities set a $22.00 target price on shares of Pinterest in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on shares of Pinterest in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered Pinterest to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Wedbush lowered their target price on Pinterest from $39.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Twenty-one research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.64.

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, style and home inspiration, DIY, and others; and provides video, product, and idea pins. It shows visual machine learning recommendations based on pinners taste and interests.

