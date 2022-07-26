Banque Pictet & Cie SA Purchases 4,070 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA lifted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 9.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,771 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,070 shares during the quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $9,659,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the first quarter worth $27,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 49.1% during the first quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 158 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 388.2% during the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 166 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA raised its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 100.0% during the first quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 180 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.46% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Companies Price Performance

LOW stock opened at $194.80 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $124.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a 50-day moving average of $185.12 and a 200-day moving average of $206.68. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $170.12 and a fifty-two week high of $263.31.

Lowe’s Companies Increases Dividend

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $23.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.72 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 251.50% and a net margin of 8.85%. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.21 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 20th will be given a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 19th. This is a boost from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 34.23%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LOW has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $283.00 to $237.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Wedbush dropped their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $190.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. OTR Global downgraded Lowe’s Companies to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Gordon Haskett downgraded Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $239.63.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, lighting, and electrical.

See Also

