Banque Pictet & Cie SA Reduces Position in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA trimmed its holdings in shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 46,185 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,566 shares during the quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in VeriSign were worth $10,274,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Metis Global Partners LLC increased its position in shares of VeriSign by 82.1% during the first quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 1,550 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 699 shares during the last quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in VeriSign by 2.7% in the first quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,681,163 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $373,991,000 after buying an additional 44,551 shares during the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. increased its holdings in VeriSign by 7.7% in the first quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 1,503 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in VeriSign by 1.0% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 12,899 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,870,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in VeriSign by 55.6% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,343 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. 92.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on VRSN shares. Robert W. Baird lowered VeriSign from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $260.00 to $210.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com started coverage on VeriSign in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

NASDAQ:VRSN opened at $181.44 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.88 billion, a PE ratio of 25.52 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $171.40 and a 200-day moving average of $196.42. VeriSign, Inc. has a 52 week low of $155.25 and a 52 week high of $257.03.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The information services provider reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $346.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $342.99 million. VeriSign had a negative return on equity of 46.72% and a net margin of 58.63%. The business’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.33 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that VeriSign, Inc. will post 6.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of the 13 internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which support global e-commerce.

