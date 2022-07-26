Banque Pictet & Cie SA Sells 716 Shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA cut its holdings in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,273 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 716 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in Etsy were worth $5,378,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ETSY. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in Etsy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $490,000. OLD National Bancorp IN purchased a new stake in shares of Etsy in the fourth quarter worth $205,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Etsy by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 653 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Etsy by 36.7% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 15,542 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,403,000 after purchasing an additional 4,171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Regentatlantic Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Etsy by 23.9% in the fourth quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 5,172 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,132,000 after purchasing an additional 999 shares in the last quarter. 89.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ETSY. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Etsy in a research note on Friday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com cut shares of Etsy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of Etsy from $185.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Etsy from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Etsy from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.55.

Insider Transactions at Etsy

Etsy Trading Down 0.7 %

In other news, CEO Josh Silverman sold 20,850 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.34, for a total value of $1,695,939.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 102,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,354,187.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, CEO Josh Silverman sold 20,850 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.34, for a total value of $1,695,939.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 102,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,354,187.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CMO Ryan M. Scott sold 712 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $71,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 132,130 shares of company stock valued at $11,167,445 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ETSY opened at $96.47 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 2.68. The company has a market capitalization of $12.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.74. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $113.93. Etsy, Inc. has a one year low of $67.01 and a one year high of $307.75.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.01. Etsy had a net margin of 18.49% and a return on equity of 73.57%. The firm had revenue of $579.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $574.71 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.00 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Etsy

(Get Rating)

Etsy, Inc operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers. The company also offers Reverb, a musical instrument marketplace; Depop, a fashion resale marketplace; and Elo7, a Brazil-based marketplace for handmade and unique items.

