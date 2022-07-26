Basic Attention Token (BAT) Price Down 17.4% This Week

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on July 26th. One Basic Attention Token coin can now be bought for approximately $0.36 or 0.00001699 BTC on exchanges. Basic Attention Token has a total market capitalization of $531.58 million and $44.08 million worth of Basic Attention Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Basic Attention Token has traded 17.4% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Basic Attention Token Profile

Basic Attention Token (BAT) is a coin. It launched on May 29th, 2017. Basic Attention Token’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,495,362,702 coins. Basic Attention Token’s official Twitter account is @AttentionToken and its Facebook page is accessible here. Basic Attention Token’s official website is basicattentiontoken.org. The Reddit community for Basic Attention Token is /r/BATProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Basic Attention Token Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Basic Attention Token is an Ethereum-based token that can be used to obtain a variety of advertising and attention-based services on the Brave platform, a new Blockchain based digital advertising system. User attention is privately monitored in the Brave browser and publishers are rewarded accordingly with BATs. Users also get a share of BATs for participating. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Basic Attention Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Basic Attention Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Basic Attention Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

