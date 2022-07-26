Baytex Energy (BTE) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Baytex Energy (TSE:BTE – Get Rating) (NYSE:BTE) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.28 per share for the quarter.

Baytex Energy (TSE:BTE – Get Rating) (NYSE:BTE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported C$0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.19 by C($0.09). The firm had revenue of C$673.83 million during the quarter.

Shares of Baytex Energy stock opened at C$6.46 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of C$3.68 billion and a P/E ratio of 2.09. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$6.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$5.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.82. Baytex Energy has a 1-year low of C$1.87 and a 1-year high of C$9.16.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BTE. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Baytex Energy from C$6.75 to C$9.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Baytex Energy from C$8.25 to C$9.00 in a report on Monday, July 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Baytex Energy from C$6.00 to C$7.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. CIBC lifted their price target on Baytex Energy from C$7.00 to C$8.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, National Bankshares cut their price objective on Baytex Energy from C$10.50 to C$10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Baytex Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$8.15.

In related news, Senior Officer Chad Lundberg acquired 7,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$6.17 per share, for a total transaction of C$47,509.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 472,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,915,207.77. In related news, Senior Officer Rodney Gray purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$5.69 per share, for a total transaction of C$113,700.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 934,024 shares in the company, valued at C$5,309,926.44. Also, Senior Officer Chad Lundberg bought 7,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$6.17 per share, with a total value of C$47,509.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 472,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,915,207.77. Insiders bought a total of 39,700 shares of company stock worth $228,289 over the last 90 days.

Baytex Energy Corp., an oil and gas company, acquires, develops, and produces oil and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and in the Texas, the United States. The company offers light oil and condensate, heavy oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. Its principal oil and natural gas properties comprise the Eagle Ford property in Texas, Viking and Lloydminster properties in Alberta and Saskatchewan, Peace River and Duvernay properties in Alberta.

