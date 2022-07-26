Bel Fuse (BELFB) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFB – Get Rating) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 27th. Analysts expect Bel Fuse to post earnings of $0.38 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.19. Bel Fuse had a return on equity of 13.73% and a net margin of 4.69%. The firm had revenue of $136.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.23) EPS. On average, analysts expect Bel Fuse to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Bel Fuse Price Performance

Shares of Bel Fuse stock opened at $18.84 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Bel Fuse has a twelve month low of $10.58 and a twelve month high of $20.64. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $16.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.76. The firm has a market cap of $235.88 million, a PE ratio of 8.80 and a beta of 1.38.

Bel Fuse Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 15th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. Bel Fuse’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.08%.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Bel Fuse in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BELFB. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Bel Fuse by 4.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 676,209 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $12,064,000 after purchasing an additional 30,635 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in Bel Fuse by 0.4% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 296,894 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $5,297,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Bel Fuse by 0.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 270,177 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $4,820,000 after purchasing an additional 1,942 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its stake in Bel Fuse by 159.4% during the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 90,791 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,620,000 after purchasing an additional 55,791 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Bel Fuse by 2.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 72,156 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,287,000 after acquiring an additional 1,976 shares in the last quarter. 49.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Bel Fuse

Bel Fuse Inc designs, manufactures, markets, and sells products that are used in the networking, telecommunication, high-speed data transmission, commercial aerospace, military, broadcasting, transportation, e-Mobility and broadcasting, and consumer electronic industries in the United States, Macao, the United Kingdom, Slovakia, Germany, Switzerland, and internationally.

