Bell Rock Capital LLC Reduces Stock Position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Bell Rock Capital LLC cut its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Get Rating) by 11.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,818 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,141 shares during the period. Bell Rock Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $849,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLOT. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $61,000. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 48.6% during the first quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 13.9% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Command Bank boosted its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 2,271.0% during the first quarter. First Command Bank now owns 1,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 1,567 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

BATS FLOT traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $50.07. 1,703,988 shares of the stock were exchanged. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $50.76 and a 1-year high of $51.10. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.45.

