Bell Rock Capital LLC Sells 1,239 Shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Bell Rock Capital LLC cut its position in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Get Rating) by 19.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,237 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,239 shares during the quarter. Diageo comprises about 1.0% of Bell Rock Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Bell Rock Capital LLC’s holdings in Diageo were worth $1,083,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its stake in shares of Diageo by 16.3% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Norris Perne & French LLP MI bought a new stake in shares of Diageo during the 1st quarter valued at $316,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Diageo by 43.4% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $984,000 after purchasing an additional 1,353 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Diageo by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 14,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,138,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Diageo by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 1,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. 9.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DEO traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $180.19. The stock had a trading volume of 3,470 shares, compared to its average volume of 509,840. The company’s 50-day moving average is $178.18 and its 200 day moving average is $191.99. Diageo plc has a 12-month low of $166.24 and a 12-month high of $223.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

DEO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays decreased their price objective on Diageo from GBX 4,800 ($57.83) to GBX 4,700 ($56.63) in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Kepler Capital Markets lowered Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Diageo from GBX 4,700 ($56.63) to GBX 4,400 ($53.01) in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Diageo from GBX 4,500 ($54.22) to GBX 4,100 ($49.40) in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Diageo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Diageo currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4,180.00.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages worldwide. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, cachaca, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

