Bell Rock Capital LLC Sells 1,253 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Bell Rock Capital LLC reduced its position in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 13.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,001 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 1,253 shares during the quarter. McDonald’s makes up approximately 1.9% of Bell Rock Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Bell Rock Capital LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $1,994,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norwood Financial Corp bought a new position in McDonald’s in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in McDonald’s in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. bought a new position in McDonald’s in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in McDonald’s in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. bought a new position in McDonald’s in the 4th quarter worth $45,000. 68.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at McDonald’s

In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 5,892 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.23, for a total value of $1,468,463.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,040,446.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

McDonald’s Stock Performance

MCD traded up $4.67 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $255.05. 92,841 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,127,592. McDonald’s Co. has a 12-month low of $217.68 and a 12-month high of $271.15. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $246.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $247.60. The company has a market cap of $188.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.44, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.55.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The fast-food giant reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.08. McDonald’s had a net margin of 29.93% and a negative return on equity of 131.20%. The business had revenue of $5.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.82 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.37 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 20th. Investors of record on Monday, June 6th were issued a $1.38 dividend. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 3rd. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.29%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on MCD. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Atlantic Securities raised shares of McDonald’s from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $245.00 to $278.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $282.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $260.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $287.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $280.25.

McDonald’s Profile

(Get Rating)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

Featured Articles

