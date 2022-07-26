Bell Rock Capital LLC Sells 1,796 Shares of iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF (BATS:SMIN)

Bell Rock Capital LLC lowered its stake in iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF (BATS:SMIN – Get Rating) by 14.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,676 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,796 shares during the period. Bell Rock Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF were worth $617,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SMIN. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF by 1.9% in the first quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $622,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $622,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF by 26.5% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 626 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd lifted its position in iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 195,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,985,000 after buying an additional 946 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $58,000.

iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

BATS:SMIN traded down $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $51.38. 200,669 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $50.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.44. iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $40.25 and a 52 week high of $55.12.

