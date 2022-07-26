Bell Rock Capital LLC Sells 19,441 Shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Bell Rock Capital LLC reduced its stake in shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) by 12.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 141,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 19,441 shares during the quarter. KeyCorp comprises approximately 2.7% of Bell Rock Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Bell Rock Capital LLC’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $2,899,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new position in KeyCorp in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in KeyCorp by 31.3% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,778 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the period. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC raised its position in shares of KeyCorp by 37.3% in the fourth quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 2,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC acquired a new position in shares of KeyCorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its position in shares of KeyCorp by 65.2% in the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 2,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. 83.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KeyCorp Stock Down 1.0 %

NYSE KEY traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $17.91. 174,469 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,856,074. KeyCorp has a 12 month low of $16.41 and a 12 month high of $27.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.70 billion, a PE ratio of 7.94, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.46.

KeyCorp Announces Dividend

KeyCorp ( NYSE:KEY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. KeyCorp had a net margin of 28.53% and a return on equity of 15.01%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that KeyCorp will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 30th will be issued a $0.195 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 29th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.36%. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.21%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on KEY. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of KeyCorp to $21.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of KeyCorp in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.25.

About KeyCorp

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, investment, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

See Also

