Bella Protocol Price Tops $0.68 on Major Exchanges (BEL)

Bella Protocol (BEL) traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on July 26th. One Bella Protocol coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.68 or 0.00003198 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Bella Protocol has traded 19.3% lower against the US dollar. Bella Protocol has a total market capitalization of $32.47 million and approximately $12.17 million worth of Bella Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,142.54 or 0.99951038 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00006144 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004724 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00003620 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002416 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.78 or 0.00126590 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.25 or 0.00029531 BTC.

Magic Internet Money (MIM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004719 BTC.

Bella Protocol Coin Profile

Bella Protocol (BEL) is a coin. It was first traded on September 9th, 2020. Bella Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 48,000,000 coins. The official website for Bella Protocol is bella.fi. Bella Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@Bellaofficial. Bella Protocol’s official Twitter account is @BellaProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Bella Protocol Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bella Protocol aims to solve current pain points in the DeFi user experience, such as high gas fees and a steep learning curve, and to onboard more users into the DeFi ecosystem. Bella Protocol offers a suite of DeFi products for a streamlined crypto banking experience. Bella provides diversified cross-platform yield farming strategies with auto-rebalancing, and caters to both new and experienced users on-chain or via Bella's custodian service. The project also minimizes the transaction gas fees involved by aggregating transactions and interacting with smart contracts in batches (once every 12 hours). “

